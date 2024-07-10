Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Urges Probe into Suspicious Death at Assam Rehab Centre

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged his Assam counterpart to investigate the suspicious death of Niksamseng Ch Marak at the New Life Foundation Centre in Goalpara district. Marak, who was arrested by Assam Police on July 2, was found dead two days later under mysterious circumstances. Sangma’s letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern over conflicting reports, highlighting severe injuries on Marak’s body that suggest brutal torture. Assam Police have arrested eight individuals connected to the case, and the investigation is ongoing, with the centre’s owner still absconding.

Goalpara SP Nabaneet Mahanta confirmed the family’s FIR and stated that initial reports suggested suicide, but CCTV footage revealed physical assault, prompting immediate arrests. The detained include the rehab centre’s supervisor, with authorities actively searching for the owner. Sangma emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice for Marak, reflecting widespread concern over the incident’s handling and the apparent brutality involved.