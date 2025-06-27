Mizoram Authorities Destroy Drugs Worth Over ₹34 Crore on Anti-Drug Day

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, JUNE 27: In a statewide crackdown to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department, in collaboration with state police, burned seized drugs worth more than ₹34 crore on Thursday. The disposal of the drugs was confirmed to be done in line with court orders.

The excise and narcotics department destroyed drugs worth ₹20.24 crore in a formal ceremony at Muallungthu near Aizawl. The ceremony was graced by T. Lalhlimpuia, ZPM legislator from the Lunglei West constituency. The drugs destroyed in the ceremony were 25.2 kg of heroin, 32.7 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 49 kg of crystal meth, 202.3 kg of ganja (cannabis), and 5,308.9 grams of nitrazepam, among others.

In a parallel operation, the Crime Investigation Department (CID – Crime) and Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) of Mizoram Police also burnt other narcotics valued at ₹13.79 crore.

The operation was conducted in Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH), where the drugs comprising 8.2 kg heroin, 87 kg methamphetamine, and 23.2 kg ganja were burnt using a high-capacity facility. State Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Dingluaia, who was present in the ZMCH event, appreciated Mizoram Police efforts and urged them to redouble their effort against trafficking as well as abuse of drugs in the state.