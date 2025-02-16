19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Nagaland tourism’s pavilion attracts massive crowds at Maha Kumbh

Thousands of Devotees from Northeast Benefit from Nagaland Government’s Initiative

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: The Nagaland Pavilion at the Maha Kumbh Mela has become a significant draw for visitors as it has attracted massive crowds, especially those from the Northeast, said an official statement on Saturday.

Set up by the Nagaland Government’s Department of Tourism, the pavilion highlights the state’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, and stunning natural beauty. Located in Sector 7 of Prayagraj in UP, it is designed to showcase the best of Nagaland’s art, culture, food, and tourism offerings in a systematic and visually captivating way.

“One of the standout features is the “Dhansiri” Cottage, a luxurious residential facility with over 50 rooms, designed to accommodate devotees from Nagaland and the wider Northeast. Since the start of the Mela, thousands of Northeast devotees attending the Maha Kumbh have stayed at the Dhansiri Cottage, where the services offered are being widely praised. “Dhansiri” Cottage was managed by Anshul Goyal, Vishnu Dhoot and Anil Bajaj, partners of the Pentestra Event from Guwahati,” the statement added.

It further said that the the cottage is being compared to a five-star hotel for its quality of services and cleanliness, adding, “The facility is available for pre-booking, with rates set according to the services provided”.

The initiative has not only been a great success in showcasing the state’s cultural richness but also in providing top-tier accommodations for Northeast devotees attending the fair.

The Pavilion and Dhansiri Cottage have become a major highlight for visitors, with many praising the Nagaland government’s efforts to cater to the needs of their people while also promoting the state’s heritage to the broader national and international audience attending the Maha Kumbh.

