NFR Introduces Guwahati-Bengaluru Special

Guwahati 17 June: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken measures to meet the increased passenger demand by introducing a one-way special train from Guwahati to SMVT Bengaluru. This special train, numbered 05698, will operate on Sunday, June 18, making a single trip to accommodate the surge in travelers.

Departing from Guwahati at 23:10 on Sunday, the special train will be scheduled to arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 15:30 on Wednesday, June 21. To cater to the passengers’ needs, the train will make stops at Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni Jn., Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Nagpur, and Vijayawada Jn.

The special train comprises a total of 18 carriages, including second seat coaches, sleeper class coaches, and three-tier AC coaches. Passengers traveling on this route are advised to check for schedule changes and stoppages on the IRCTC website, various periodicals, and N.F. Railway’s social media channels. It is also recommended that passengers confirm the information before commencing their journey.

Furthermore, the service is available to passengers with waitlisted tickets, allowing them an alternative travel option.