18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Seven water bodies in Meghalaya dubbed ‘polluted’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, March 2: As many as seven water bodies in Meghalaya have been identified as polluted.

This was revealed in the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) annual report for 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly.

- Advertisement -

The MSPCB has established a network of Water Quality monitoring stations in the state.

Related Posts:

The present network comprises 84 stations in the state under the National Water Monitoring Programme (NWMP). The monitoring network covers 67 rivers, 4 lakes, 13 springs/wells.

Out of the 81 stations, the following water bodies have been identified by CPCB as polluted stretches in the state of Meghalaya with respect to BOD level, the report said.

Seven water bodies are Umkhrah & Umshyrpi rivers in East Khasi Hills District, Kyrhukhla river, Lunar river (tributary of Lukha river) at Myndihati in East Jaintia Hills District, Umtrew river (Byrnihat) in Ri Bhoi District, Myntdu River (Jowai) in West Jaintia Hills District and Nanbah river (Nongstoin) in West Khasi Hills District, it said.

- Advertisement -

On the measures taken, the board had informed the respective deputy commissioners of the district regarding the status of the water bodies with a request to take necessary steps to formulate an action plan to control the pollution sources.

The respective deputy commissioners had taken up with the line departments for formulation of the action plan.

The administration has also issued prohibitory orders against dumping of solid waste and liquid waste in the respective rivers/streams. (NNN)

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers