Seven water bodies in Meghalaya dubbed ‘polluted’

SHILLONG, March 2: As many as seven water bodies in Meghalaya have been identified as polluted.

This was revealed in the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) annual report for 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly.

The MSPCB has established a network of Water Quality monitoring stations in the state.

The present network comprises 84 stations in the state under the National Water Monitoring Programme (NWMP). The monitoring network covers 67 rivers, 4 lakes, 13 springs/wells.

Out of the 81 stations, the following water bodies have been identified by CPCB as polluted stretches in the state of Meghalaya with respect to BOD level, the report said.

Seven water bodies are Umkhrah & Umshyrpi rivers in East Khasi Hills District, Kyrhukhla river, Lunar river (tributary of Lukha river) at Myndihati in East Jaintia Hills District, Umtrew river (Byrnihat) in Ri Bhoi District, Myntdu River (Jowai) in West Jaintia Hills District and Nanbah river (Nongstoin) in West Khasi Hills District, it said.

On the measures taken, the board had informed the respective deputy commissioners of the district regarding the status of the water bodies with a request to take necessary steps to formulate an action plan to control the pollution sources.

The respective deputy commissioners had taken up with the line departments for formulation of the action plan.

The administration has also issued prohibitory orders against dumping of solid waste and liquid waste in the respective rivers/streams. (NNN)