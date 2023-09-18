28 C
Sikkim CM greets PM Narendra Modi on birthday

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Sept 17: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh
Tamang on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on his 73rd birthday.
The chief minister wished the prime minister good health,
happiness, and strength to continue guiding Bharat towards a
brighter and more prosperous future.
“On this special day, I want to extend my warmest wishes to
you on behalf of the people of Sikkim. Your leadership has
been instrumental in shaping the destiny of our nation, and
your dedication to the betterment of our country is truly
commendable,” he said in a social media post.
“Your vision and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on
our country, and we are grateful to have you as our leader,”
Tamang said, adding: “The people of our great nation are
proud to have you at the helm and we look forward to the

continued growth and development under your dynamic
leadership.” (PTI)

