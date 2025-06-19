Sikkim Transport Department Denies Rumours of ₹25,000 Vehicle Re-Registration Tax

HT DIGITAL

GANGTOK, JUNE 19: In the face of mass misinformation on social media, the Sikkim Transport Department’s Motor Vehicles Division has made an official clarification on the new tax structure on the re-registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles in the state.

In a June 18, 2025, press release, the department categorically ruled out circulating rumours that an additional tax of ₹25,000 is being levied for re-registering older vehicles. Going by Notification No. 19/CCS/GOS/MVD/2025, dated March 27, officials asserted that the maximum additional tax imposed is ₹5,000, varying with the age and type of vehicle.

“Information being spread on different social media is entirely false and misleading,” the department stated. It asserted that there has been no arbitrary increase in charges of re-registration. The new tax system was introduced with the aim of simplifying regulatory procedures, especially with regard to transfers of ownership and inter-state vehicle registration, and not in order to burden citizens economically.

Authorities also explained that the extra tax is neither fixed nor uniform, but rather it is calculated proportionally on a specific parameter of a vehicle, including age, category, and state. The goal, they said, is to increase compliance with motor vehicle standards in an organized and equitable manner.

The department asked the people to ignore unverified messages and only depend on authentic sources for information. For correct and timely information, owners of vehicles can log on to the department’s official site at www.transportdepartment.sikkim.gov.in.