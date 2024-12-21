Stray dogs smuggling racket busted in Guwahati; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: In a shocking incident, two individuals were apprehended for allegedly capturing and smuggling stray dogs in the Rehabari area of Guwahati, intending to sell them for meat in Meghalaya, a press release said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rupam Sarkar from Lokhra and Dipu Das, were caught red-handed in the Paltan Bazar area after a vigilant resident, Gaurav Sarma of Janapath, Nabin Nagar, filed a complaint with the police.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near the Employment Exchange Office in Rehabari.

Sarma, who was leaving a nearby canteen, noticed the duo stuffing street dogs into gunny bags.

Sensing foul play, he confronted the suspects but was threatened with sharp objects.

Despite this, Sarma, with the help of bystanders and police personnel, managed to detain the accused and hand them over to the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

During police interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in an illegal smuggling racket.

They admitted to capturing stray dogs and transporting them to Pilangkata, Meghalaya, where the animals were allegedly sold for meat.

In addition to Sarma, another witness, Prabhat Satima, also submitted a complaint urging authorities to take stringent legal action against the accused.

The police have assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken under relevant animal protection laws.