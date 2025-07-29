Tripura Police Seize Cannabis Worth Over ₹1 Crore in Twin Operations

HT DIGITAL

TRIPURA, JULY 29: Tripura Police recovered cannabis worth more than ₹1 crore in two different operations conducted early this Tuesday morning in the Sepahijala district, in a major setback for the illegal drug cartels in the area.

During the first operation, carried out by Sonamura Police, a man named Indra Kumar Debbarma was arrested. A total of ₹28 lakh worth of cannabis was seized from him. Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das verified the seizure and arrest, adding that Debbarma was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning and further investigation.

At the same time, another operation was conducted in the Dhanirampur sector, where police found a huge cache of cannabis planted in a forest. Based on a tip-off, officials found nine plastic drums secretly buried deep inside the forest, with 386 kilograms of dry cannabis. The stash, which seemed to be abandoned and unowned, was seized after police finished all legal formalities at the scene.

As per early estimates, the forest haul itself is worth ₹77.2 lakh in the illicit market. Officials believe that the consignment was being held for onward distribution as part of a bigger smuggling racket.

A formal case has been filed in relation to both seizures, and a full investigation is now in progress to track the people and networks involved in the drug trafficking operations. Police authorities have also stated that there will be further arrests when the investigation goes on.