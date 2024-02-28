Tripura registers increase in tax collection

AGARTALA, Feb 27: The overall tax collection in Tripura has increased substantially over the last one year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection has registered a 16 per cent increase from Rs 2014.32 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal to Rs 3,302.58 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal till January, he said.

Addressing reporters, state finance secretary Apurba Kumar Roy said the collection of state excise has increased from Rs 298.08 crore to Rs 327.90 crore during the period, recording a 10 per cent hike.

Sales tax collection has increased by 16 per cent, from Rs 367.67 crore to Rs 428.32 crore during the period, he said.

The state’s revenue has increased from Rs 2,445 crore to Rs 2,656.86 crore, the minister said.

“Tax collection has increased due to efforts of the Tripura government agencies. This is the true reflection of better fiscal management in the state,” he said.

“Currently, financial transactions are being done in government departments through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS). The system will be updated to ensure faster financial transactions and more transparency,” he said.

A team of officials has already visited Rajasthan to learn how they handle the payment system and IFMS will be implemented in Tripura in the next one year, he added. (PTI)