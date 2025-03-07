20.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
Two day seminar on ‘Arunachal Pradesh – India Centric Geospace’ in Dinjan military station

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 6: The Indian Army hosted a two-day seminar titled ‘Arunachal Pradesh – India Centric Geospace’ at Dinjan Military Station in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district from March 5 to 6 2025.

The seminar was graced by senior military officials, distinguished policymakers, and scholars. They provided valuable insights into the geopolitical, economic, and developmental aspects of the region.

“It’s very important to understand our rivers and the system and equally important to understand what Chinese are doing. Chinese would do what they want to do. But we have to build our own capabilities and capacity on the rivers, but we have to do it in a scientific way and in a human centric approach. Our projects should be resilient and people friendly manner,” said Dr Uttam Kumar Sinha, leading scholar and commentator on transboundary rivers, climate change and the Arctic.

“We have to build our capabilities and capacities in a sustainable manner and people friendly in taking consideration while building dams. We should not be reactive what Chinese are doing because the dams are being built on the chinese side. We need to build infrastructure but infrastructure which are resilient and sustainable and bring state and people together,” he added.

Executive Director of NEEPCO Samiran Goswami said, “In 2023, a MoU has been signed with Arunachal Pradesh for executing of 13 hydel power project and NEEPCO will be executing five hydel project in the state with a total install capacity of 2626 mega watt.”

The topics discussed in the two day seminar are- The ecological and economic impact of China’s exploitation of Tibetan resources and its implications for India, the cultural and historical ties of Arunachal Pradesh with Northeast India and the Indian heartland and the developmental dynamics of Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on infrastructure and policy frameworks.

