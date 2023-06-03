03 June, 2023 | ePaper

02 June, 2023 | ePaper
ASTC Employees Protest Over Decision To Lay Off
Guwahati May 31: A tense situation unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) office located in Guwahati’s Paltanbazar neighborhood following the decision to terminate a significant number of employees.
According to reports, a group of affected employees gathered at the ASTC office in Paltanbazar, seeking answers from the General Secretary of the State Transport Employees Union regarding their abrupt dismissals.
The situation escalated as disgruntled employees demanded an immediate reversal of the decision to lay them off.
To manage the situation, the Paltanbazar police arrived at the scene.
It was announced the previous day that the ASTC would terminate the employment of around 771 unlawfully recruited staff members. An official notification alleges that during the tenures of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Directors, a total of 2,274 personnel were hired without adhering to proper procedures.
The notification stated, “It is alleged that the entire 2274 staff members were hired without following the proper procedure or the reservation system, nor were any interviews conducted.” The matter will be investigated, and if substantiated, a Show Cause notice will be issued to the then-MD of ASTC for violating government rules. Additionally, a Departmental Proceeding will be initiated against such personnel.”
Consequently, the Transport Department will conduct an assessment of the current contractual staff members of ASTC and issue appropriate directions to retain only essential and legally appointed personnel. Other employees will be released promptly. This process is expected to be completed within 60 days,” the notification further stated.
Major reshuffle in Nagaon police amid SI Junmoni Rabha death probe
Guwahati May 31: On May 31, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, the Assam Police reassigned 17 officers to various police stations.
Under the authority granted by Section 46 of the Assam Police Act 2007 and following the decision of the district-level board for transfer and posting, Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta announced the immediate transfer of the following police personnel:
- Pawan Kalita, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jakhalabandha Police Station, has been assigned to Kampur Police Station.
- The OC of Uluvani Police Station has been assigned to Khatwal Police Station.
- Raja Erda, the OC of Dhing Police Station, has been transferred to Kasuwa Police Station.
- Asik, the Investigating Officer (IO) of Samaguri Bagori, has been assigned to Dhing Police Station.
- Ajit Sonowal has been transferred to Itasali Jajori Police Station as the OC, replacing Uluvani Police Station.
- Munna Pasni, the OC of Juriya Police Station, has been transferred to Jakhlabandha Police Station.
- Vibhuti Thapa, the IO of Nanai, has been transferred to Bagori Police Station.
- Chiranjeevi Lahan, the IO of Mariklong Bebezia, has been transferred to Bagori Police Station.
- Feroz Dal, currently serving in Ruphihat, has been sent to Laokhowa Chapori.
- Raha Asi Sampriti Hazarika has been assigned to Jajori Police Station.
- Maniram Kalita, the IO of Kampur, has been shifted to Raha Police Station.
Mitu Das, hailing from Laokhowa Chapri, has been transferred to Juria Police Station. The next major discrepancy to emerge from the ongoing investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case is the bail of truck driver Sumit Pal, who reportedly rammed his container truck into SI Junmoni Rabha’s car on May 16. rewrite the news story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi districts amid tense situation in state
Guwahati May 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the districts of Moreh and Kangpokpi on May 31 to evaluate the prevailing situation on the ground, particularly in light of intermittent incidents of violence, arson, and vandalism in recent weeks in Manipur.
In Moreh and Kangpokpi, Amit Shah will engage in discussions with local groups before conducting a security assessment meeting in Imphal. Upon his arrival in Manipur, he had a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers to assess the situation in the state, taking various measures to restore peace and order.
Amit Shah also shared a breakfast session with the ‘Imas’ of Imphal, promising them the assistance of the central government in the delivery of essential items. In response, the ‘Imas’ expressed their desire for peaceful coexistence among all residents of the state and called for the restoration of law and order in Manipur.
8 Arrested Over Death Of Forest Official In Goalpara
Guwahati May 31: In a tragic incident in Assam’s Goalpara, eight individuals have been apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the death of a forest department inspector. The incident stemmed from a confrontation over timber smuggling, which also resulted in the killing of a forest department official and severe injuries to three others on Tuesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhadreswar Rabha, Mohen Rabha, Dulal Rabha, Suraj Rabha, Prahlad Rabha, Ananda Rabha, Prafulla Rabha, and Rajni Rabha. They are currently being held at Dudhnoi Police Station in Goalpara.
The altercation took place at Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara when the forest department initiated an operation based on intelligence about illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserved Forest. A group of suspected timber smugglers launched an attack on the team using sharp weapons.
According to sources, additional locals were involved in the assault, which occurred on Monday night after the team seized a tractor and a cache of lumber intended for discreet smuggling. During the incident, the smugglers looted the officials’ team, confiscating their mobile phones and two gold rings.
The deceased forest department officer has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed, while the three injured officers are Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam, and Mustafa Ali. They were swiftly taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical treatment and are currently undergoing treatment there.
Rajbir Ahmed was initially brought to Solace Hospital in Goalpara but was later transferred to Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for specialized treatment, where he was pronounced dead.
Expressing grief over the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) remarked, “A very tragic incident has occurred. I hope the police conduct a thorough investigation. Our employees were attacked with sharp weapons, including machetes and bamboo sticks. From what I’ve heard, a crowd had gathered around the forest officials. The driver and one of our officers, Mobinur Rahman, were targeted. No arrests have been made thus far in connection with the case. Nevertheless, the efforts made to save the lives of our staff members were commendable. They acted promptly, and for that, I would like to express my gratitude to the police.”
‘Bloody Daddy’ designed in a way that it can be taken forward: Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai, May 30 (PTI): Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says he approached “Bloody Daddy” as a big budget OTT movie designed in a way that its story can be taken forward.
A remake of 2011 French film “Sleepless Night”, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor as Sumair, who faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night.
Zafar, who has directed films such as “Gunday”, “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, said the medium of release of the film doesn’t alter its visual language.
“‘Bloody Daddy’ has not been compromised budget wise and scale wise to make it look like an OTT film. The story is supported and backed by a certain kind of content, which made all of the stakeholders decide that the truest way to bring this film is on an OTT platform.
“We are going with that gut and we are hoping that this becomes bigger. It’s designed in a way that it can be taken forward. And let’s see, what destiny holds for us from there,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview.
Zafar said “relatability” of the content is the latest parameter of success rather than box office numbers.
“The relatability right now has become the box office. It’s not numbers anymore,” he added.
The first trailer of “Bloody Daddy”, also starring Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal, released last month.
The 41-year-old filmmaker recalled that after the trailer came out, many people told him that the film belonged to theatres, which made him feel happy.
The most empowering aspect, Zafar said, was that he could tell the story in a “grittier” way.
“I could try and create a universe, which is grittier and more believable,” he said, adding that the film allowed him to go beyond the tropes of a commercial entertainer.
“Shahid and I had this continuous battle. I was telling him, ‘Let’s open up a bit more’ and he used to say, 羨li, I’m not that commercial. I completely respected that fact because what it made me do is something which is new.”
“Bloody Daddy” will have a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema on June 9.
Can’t pick one ‘superhero of cricket’: Shubman Gill
New Delhi, May 30 (PTI): Young batter Shubman Gill — the voice of Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming animated movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — has a clear favourite when it comes to reel superheroes, but can’t pick one from his own sport. Be it Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, each one of these cricketing greats has a “legacy of their own” and “inspired different generations”, the cricketer said.
Asked who according to him is the ‘superhero of cricket’, Gill said the never-ending ‘who is better’ debate is futile. “Sometimes people debate whether or not Virat bhai is better, Sachin sir is better, Sunil Gavaskar or Don Bradman were better. Starting from Sunil Gavaskar sir, the generation that he inspired… If we didn’t win the 1983 World Cup, maybe we would never have had a player like Sachin sir.
“If we didn’t win the 2011 World Cup, would I be that inspired to play cricket? I don’t know… So, you can’t really name one. They have done different things for different generations and inspired different people,” Gill told PTI in an interview.
The 23-year-old, who emerged as the highest scorer for Gujarat Titans with 890 runs at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has swapped his bat for microphone by lending his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar in the animated multi-verse story of the web-casting hero. The film, slated to be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India across the country on June 1, marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man. Calling Spider-Man his “favourite superhero”, the opener batter said he didn’t think twice before accepting the voice over offer. “It was the first ever superhero movie that I watched as a kid. So, it was an instant yes when the team approached me for the dubbing,” said the Marvel movie fan, who has dubbed for the web-slinger in Hindi and Punjabi versions.
Gill said he is elated with all the love coming his way, especially from his Punjabi friends.
“All my Punjabi friends are going insane over it because they keep sending me stuff on Instagram. Their reaction was great,” he said.
Asked whether he enjoyed dubbing in Hindi or Punjabi, Gill said Punjabi was easier as it’s his mother tongue.
“It was easier for me to do it in Punjabi because I had done the dubbing for the Hindi version before… By the time I got to the Punjabi version, it was easy for me. Firstly, it is my mother tongue and secondly, I know which emotions to portray here,” he explained.
Given his hectic schedule, he is not sure about long-term acting assignments in future, but he is open to “opportunities” like the one in “Spider-Man”. “I don’t know when I’ll be able to give that much time (to acting). But if there is something that really excites me or I relate to, then of course, why not?” he added.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary
Mumbai, May 30 (PTI): Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer’s first death anniversary.
During one of his concerts in the US, the Pakistani musician known for singing hit Bollywood songs such as “Mann ki lagan”, “Jiya dhadak dhadak”, “Bol na halke halke” and “Dagabaaz re”, dedicated popular qawwali “Akhiyan Udeek Diyan” to Moosewala. Several videos of the concert are viral on social media. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.
In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala.
The late singer’s fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur.