03 June, 2023 | ePaper

Guwahati May 31: A tense situation unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) office located in Guwahati’s Paltanbazar neighborhood following the decision to terminate a significant number of employees.

According to reports, a group of affected employees gathered at the ASTC office in Paltanbazar, seeking answers from the General Secretary of the State Transport Employees Union regarding their abrupt dismissals.

The situation escalated as disgruntled employees demanded an immediate reversal of the decision to lay them off.

To manage the situation, the Paltanbazar police arrived at the scene.

It was announced the previous day that the ASTC would terminate the employment of around 771 unlawfully recruited staff members. An official notification alleges that during the tenures of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Directors, a total of 2,274 personnel were hired without adhering to proper procedures.

The notification stated, “It is alleged that the entire 2274 staff members were hired without following the proper procedure or the reservation system, nor were any interviews conducted.” The matter will be investigated, and if substantiated, a Show Cause notice will be issued to the then-MD of ASTC for violating government rules. Additionally, a Departmental Proceeding will be initiated against such personnel.”

Consequently, the Transport Department will conduct an assessment of the current contractual staff members of ASTC and issue appropriate directions to retain only essential and legally appointed personnel. Other employees will be released promptly. This process is expected to be completed within 60 days,” the notification further stated.

