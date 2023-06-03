Sweden Hosts First-Ever European Sex Championship, Recognizing Sex as a Sport

Guwahati June 3: Sweden is set to host the first-ever European Sex Championship, acknowledging sex as a sport.

Organized by the Swedish Sex Federation, the highly anticipated tournament will take place on June 8, showcasing participants’ prowess in a range of sexual disciplines.

The competition will challenge participants to engage in daily sexual encounters lasting up to six hours, encompassing various aspects such as oral sex, penetration, understanding of erogenous zones, and foreplay.

Judges will assess the competitors’ performance in each discipline, considering factors like communication abilities, endurance, chemistry, and sex education.

A list of gender-specific disciplines has been established, including oral sex, prelude, penetration, endurance, appearance, championship seduction, massage techniques, creative performance and posture exchange, increased heart rate and blood pressure during competition, challenging and beautiful poses, and creative communication.

Competitors can earn points ranging from 5 to 10 in each discipline, based on a combination of public votes and evaluations from a panel of five judges.

The championship consists of three levels, with participants needing a certain number of points to advance.

Dragan Bratych, the head of the Swedish Federation of Sex, expressed his belief that sex, promoting both physical and mental well-being, was destined to be recognized as a sport. He emphasized the importance of training for participants to achieve their desired outcomes.

The European Sex Championship aims to celebrate the artistry and athleticism of sex, highlighting the most active and creative couples who demonstrate exceptional communication skills, endurance, and mastery of various techniques.

Inspired by the principles of the Kama Sutra, the event seeks to captivate both the judges and the public.

This historic event marks a significant step in destigmatizing sex and recognizing its role in human well-being.

By embracing sex as a sport, Sweden sets an example for open discussions about sexuality, promoting healthy relationships, and elevating the importance of sexual education.

