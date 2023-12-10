19 C
Ashwini-Tanisha clinch women's doubles title at Yonex-Sunrirse Guwahati Masters

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 10: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto secured their second Super 100 level title of the year, defeating Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui from Chinese Taipei with a score of 21-13, 21-19 in the women’s doubles final at the Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters badminton tournament on Sunday.

Despite a challenging second game, the Indian duo maintained their composure and won the match. This is the first international badminton event in Assam since 2007.

The pair is set to participate in the Odisha Masters next, aiming to further strengthen their position in the world ranking.

In other matches, Lalinrat Chaiwan from Thailand and Yohanes Saut Marcellyno from Indonesia won the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively.

