First-Ever Karbi Anglong Premier League Commences

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 9: In promoting cricket in Karbi Anglong, the Karbi Anglong Cricketers’ Association (KACA) for the first time has organised Karbi Anglong Premier League (KAPL) in collaboration with Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) from Sunday.

A formal inauguration of the tournament was held at Diphu Sports Complex 6th Miles, Diphu-Manja road on Sunday.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KAAC) and president, KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang inaugurated the tournament.

Inaugurating the tournament the CEM said that the KAPL has been organised by KACA with support from KASA. For organising the KAPL the KAAC will include a budget through the Sports & Youth Welfare department. Cricket material needed would be provided, he said.

The CEM also said discussion has been made with Assam Cricket Association for development of Diphu Sports Complex with a national and international standard cricket stadium.

The KACA was formed on March 14, 2023. There are 8 teams participating in the KAPL. The teams are Golden Citadel, Jirpo Chingrum Stallions, Royal Rhinos and Re-Union Dark Beasts of Diphu; Kheroni Avengers, Kheroni; Lightning Bolt, Dongkamukam; Nokbe Warrior, Bokajan; and Royal Meridth. The KAPL will be played in three separate venues at Vothatlangso Higher Secondary School ground, Baithalangso; Hanjanglangso Sports ground, Hanjanglangso and Diphu Sports Complex 6th Miles, Diphu.

Each team will have 7 matches against each other with 3 play-offs.

At the field the opening match today was played between Lighting Bolt, Dongkamukam and Golden Citadel, Diphu, where the former won the match by 26 runs.

Golden Citadel won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Donkamukam Lightning Bolt set a target of 166/6 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Golden Citadel was all out, scoring 140/20 in 18.5 overs.

Donkamukam Lightning Bolt won the match by 26 runs. Man of the Match was awarded to Deepson Ronghang of Lightning Bolt for scoring 57 runs in 40 Balls.

Tomorrow at Diphu Sports Complex will be played by Jirpo Chingrum Stallions and Royal Rhinos, while at Hanjanglangso Sports ground the first match will be played between Lightning Bolt and Re-Union Dark Beasts and second match will be between Royal Meridith and Nokbe Warriors and at Baithalangso Higher Secondary school playground will be played between Golden Citadel and Kheroni Avengers.