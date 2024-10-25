22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

I-League 2024-25 to kick off on Nov 22 with double-header

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The 2024-25 I-League season will kick off on November 22, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday.
The opening day will feature a double-header with Sreenidi Deccan facing Gokulam Kerala in Hyderabad, and Inter Kashi hosting SC Bengaluru at Naihati in West Bengal.
The 12-team I-League will run through December, January, February, and March, ending on April 6, 2025.
Sporting Club Bengaluru and Dempo SC are the two new entrants into the country’s second-tier club competition after finishing as champions and runners-ups of 2023-24 I-League 2.
The All India Football Federation said it held a meeting with the I-League club owners on Thursday and they agreed to its proposals “to invite potential sponsors and the initiative to bring the telecasting partners and broadcasting team on board for all the I-League matches, including the IWL and other elite group of competitions in AIFF”.
“Hopefully, we will be able to complete this process by the second week of November as the first match is on 22nd November. That is what we have decided and a couple of points were raised by the I-League clubs, which are being considered by the AIFF,” AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar said.

- Advertisement -
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Not acting against Khalistanis akin to encouraging terrorism: Recalls Indian envoy...

The Hills Times -
Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights