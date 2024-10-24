India lose 0-2 to Germany in first hockey Test

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Olympic bronze-winning Indian hockey team lost 0-2 to world champions Germany in the first Test to concede a 0-1 lead in the two-match series here on Wednesday.

Germany, who are reigning Olympic silver-medallists, fielded a young team for the series. It lived up to the expectations, at least in the first match, with Henrik Mertgens (4th minute) and skipper Lukas Windfeder (30th) scoring the winning goals.

It was the first time after 2014 that an international match was held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, and the venue witnessed a good turnout.

The second Test of the series will be played on Thursday. (PTI)

