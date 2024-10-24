Laporte’s late goal gives Al-Nassr 1-0 win

Ticker: Asian Champions League

DUBAI, Oct 23: A late Aymeric Laporte header gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Iranian club Esteghlal in the group stage of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday to maintain Saudi Arabia’s impressive start in the competition.

After three games in the group stage, the country’s three representatives are all unbeaten. Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are first and second as the only two teams with nine points while Al-Nassr move into fourth, just two points behind.

The game was moved from Tehran to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates due to the security situation in Iran.

“Al-Nassr fans came to support us in numbers and it was good to get the win for them,” coach Stefano Pioli said. “I am satisfied with the performance, it was a difficult game in tough conditions but we were able to get the win.”

Chances were at a premium until the final stages. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had two shots saved and one that had gone wide, sent a powerful header toward the top corner and while it was saved, former Manchester City defender Laporte headed home the rebound from close range with nine minutes remaining.

Elsewhere in the western group, Dubai club Al-Wasl won 2-1 at Al-Gharafa of Qatar.

In the eastern zone, Gwangju FC of South Korea is still the only team with a perfect record after a 2-1 win over Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim.

Central Coast Mariners, Australia’s only participant, lost 3-2 at Shanghai Port and remains without a point.

Three-time champion Pohang Steelers of South Korea lost 1-0 to Thailand’s Buriram while the Chinese and Japanese clash between Shandong Taishan and Yokohama F.Marinos ended 2-2. (AP)

