CEM Tuliram Ronghang Re-Elected As Vice President of Assam Olympic Association

Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI: Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Vice President of Assam Olympic Association re-elected consecutively for the third time.

Further, Ronghang was felicitated with Dimasa Jacket and Assamese Phulam Gamusa at his office chamber in Diphu on June 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang said that he will always stand for the growth of the sports persons of the state and encourage them with utmost care in their respective sporting track.

Speaking to the Sentinel Assam, Bishu Ram Nunisa, VP of Assam Olympic Association said, “We are lucky to have him as our leader who is working enormously for the development of the district. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours and for the new tenure of the district government.”

