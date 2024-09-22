National Sub Junior Football Championship: Assam beat Haryana to clinch title

HT Correspondent
Jorhat, Sept 21: In a dominating performance, hosts Assam clinched the championship title in the National Sub Junior Football Championship (Tier 2). Assam defeated Haryana 11-0 in the final match, held at Jorhat Stadium on Friday. Assam played a fully dominant game, leading 7-0 by halftime.
Thomas Daimari scored six goals, while Tanmoy Boruah and Arup Karmaker each netted two. Nibir P. Borgohain added one goal to seal the victory for Assam.
At the prize distribution ceremony, Ajay Kripa, Treasurer of the All India Football Federation, presented the championship trophy to Assam. Changra Brahma, General Secretary of the Assam Football Association (AFA), awarded the runner-up trophy to Haryana.
Tanmoy Boruah, captain of the Assam team, was named ‘Best Player of the Tournament,’ while Najor Bodo claimed the title of ‘Best Goalkeeper.’
Among the dignitaries present at the prize distribution ceremony were MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Nani Dutta, Ajoy Bhorali, Jayanta Bora, Herald Changma, Lalit Bora, Santanu Puzari, Ashim Hazarika, Jeuti Sharma, Jul Khound, and many others.
HT Correspondent