28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

National Sub Junior Football Championship: Assam beat Haryana to clinch title

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  
Jorhat, Sept 21: In a dominating performance, hosts Assam clinched the championship title in the National Sub Junior Football Championship (Tier 2). Assam defeated Haryana 11-0 in the final match, held at Jorhat Stadium on Friday. Assam played a fully dominant game, leading 7-0 by halftime.
Thomas Daimari scored six goals, while Tanmoy Boruah and Arup Karmaker each netted two. Nibir P. Borgohain added one goal to seal the victory for Assam.
At the prize distribution ceremony, Ajay Kripa, Treasurer of the All India Football Federation, presented the championship trophy to Assam. Changra Brahma, General Secretary of the Assam Football Association (AFA), awarded the runner-up trophy to Haryana.
Tanmoy Boruah, captain of the Assam team, was named ‘Best Player of the Tournament,’ while Najor Bodo claimed the title of ‘Best Goalkeeper.’
Among the dignitaries present at the prize distribution ceremony were MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Nani Dutta, Ajoy Bhorali, Jayanta Bora, Herald Changma, Lalit Bora, Santanu Puzari, Ashim Hazarika, Jeuti Sharma, Jul Khound, and many others.

- Advertisement -

9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Mission Brain Attack’ receives an overwhelming response in Guwahati

The Hills Times -
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India