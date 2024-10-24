Sardar has a major influence on my game: Rajinder Singh

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: It all started with a dreamy-eyed teenager Rajinder Singh’s desire to own a new hockey stick and train with the legendary former India captain Sardar Singh at the Namdhari Academy in Sirsa.

As Rajinder, now 21, looks set to make his senior India debut in the two-match series Germany on Wednesday and Thursday at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, he is indebted to Sardar for guiding him and giving him quality time at the academy as a 17-year-old, when the world was shut because of the Covid pandemic.

“My cousin used to go to play in the Namdhari Academy and every new player who came there used to get a new hockey stick. Seeing his stick, I also decided to go and start playing on the grass fields at the academy,” said Rajinder in an interview with PTI Bhasha.

“Sardar has been my role model and he has a great influence on my game. He used to give us tips in the academy, such as how to receive the ball under pressure, how to release it.

“During the Corona epidemic, he was mostly in the academy, so I spent a lot of time with him and had many sessions. I got to learn a lot there,” added Rajinder.

Sardar, one of the best midfielders India has produced, guided India to gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and the Asia Cup title in 2017.

The veteran is also a product of the Namdhari Academy, which has also produced the likes of Gurmel Singh and Didar Singh among others.

While Rajinder’s brother has moved to Australia and his sister resides in Canada, his only goal is to play for India.

Rajinder concedes he did not expect he would make it to the senior level so soon and was hoping to be selected in the A team for the Europe tour.

“I did not think that I would get a chance in this Test series. I thought I would get a chance on the Europe tour. This was a surprise for me. Germany is a very tough team. It will be fun to play with him,” he said.

Rajinder scored the most goals in the Junior Academy National Championship 2021. That success assured him of a place in the junior national camp and he went on to play the Junior World Cup last year.

Rajinder, a fan of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, said he does not feel that he is a newcomer in the Indian dressing room, adding that the coordination of the team is very good.

“There is a very positive atmosphere in the team. Senior players teach a lot, give advice when you make a mistake. They praise you when you play well. The biggest quality of the Indian hockey team is that no matter who makes a mistake, everyone covers it. No one blames anyone. There is a very positive atmosphere,” said the youngster.

Rajinder takes inspiration from late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s books and is confident that the Indian hockey team can win the gold medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and he is eager to be a part of that side.

“This team can win the gold medal in 2028. I will try my best to make a place in the team. For this, first I have to play the Asian Games, World Cup and perform well,” he said. (PTI)