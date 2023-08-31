2 modified food safety on wheels launched in Nagaland

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 30: Nagaland’s health and family welfare department
launched two modified food safety on wheels (MFSWs) to test food
samples.
The MFSWs were launched under the Nagaland Food Safety Project
scheme ‘Strengthening of Food Safety Ecosystem in the State’ in
Kohima on Wednesday.
With the launch of the two MFSWs, the state now has three mobile
food testing laboratories under Nagaland Food Safety Project which are
allotted for Kohima, Mokokchung and Dimapur zone.
The two new MFSWs were flagged off by principal director-cum-
additional food safety commissioner Dr Vibeituonuo M Sachu.
Food safety commissioner-cum-commissioner and secretary, health
and family welfare department, V Kezo, who was present on the
occasion, in his address said the MFSWs are not only to be used for
testing of food samples but also to focus in inculcating safe food habits
and to create a food safety mindset among the public. He emphasised
that consumers should check food package labeling like best before,
expiry date, ingredients, FSSAI registration/license number on the
package before buying any food products.
The main function of food safety on wheels (FSWs) is to execute testing
of surveillance samples, training and creating awareness to food
business operators and consumers on food safety in urban as well as
rural areas and to provide on-the-spot test facilities on common food
adulterations.
The FSWs can also be used to transport samples picked from remote
areas to the nearest food testing laboratory.