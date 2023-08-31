2 modified food safety on wheels launched in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 30: Nagaland’s health and family welfare department

launched two modified food safety on wheels (MFSWs) to test food

samples.

The MFSWs were launched under the Nagaland Food Safety Project

scheme ‘Strengthening of Food Safety Ecosystem in the State’ in

Kohima on Wednesday.

With the launch of the two MFSWs, the state now has three mobile

food testing laboratories under Nagaland Food Safety Project which are

allotted for Kohima, Mokokchung and Dimapur zone.

The two new MFSWs were flagged off by principal director-cum-

additional food safety commissioner Dr Vibeituonuo M Sachu.

Food safety commissioner-cum-commissioner and secretary, health

and family welfare department, V Kezo, who was present on the

occasion, in his address said the MFSWs are not only to be used for

testing of food samples but also to focus in inculcating safe food habits

and to create a food safety mindset among the public. He emphasised

that consumers should check food package labeling like best before,

expiry date, ingredients, FSSAI registration/license number on the

package before buying any food products.

The main function of food safety on wheels (FSWs) is to execute testing

of surveillance samples, training and creating awareness to food

business operators and consumers on food safety in urban as well as

rural areas and to provide on-the-spot test facilities on common food

adulterations.

The FSWs can also be used to transport samples picked from remote

areas to the nearest food testing laboratory.