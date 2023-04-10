AASU Reception Committee Formed

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 9: A reception committee for the upcoming first annual conference of All Biswanath District Students’ Union was constituted in a public meeting held on Sunday with Bikram Bikash Bora, president of All Biswanath District Students’ Union in the chair.

The public meeting was held in the conference hall of Biswanath Municipal Board. Rupam Das and Dhrubajyoti Bora, state executive members of AASU, explained about the upcoming annual conference.

The meeting was attended by local educationists, social workers, student leaders, women body and guardians and office bearers of Biswanath Sub-division AASU, regional committees and branch committees under Biswanath district AASSU.

At the end of the meeting, a reception committee was formed with Naren Sarma as president, Rupam Das as secretary along with 10 sub-committees. All the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Bhaskar Samuwa, president of Biswanath Sub-division AASU.