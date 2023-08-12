AJYCP protests against soaring prices of essential commodities in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 11: The Jorhat district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AJYCP) carried out a protest in front of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex on Friday, expressing their outrage over the escalating prices of essential commodities. Protestors, brandishing banners and placards, raised their voices against the BJP-led governments at both the centre and state, accusing them of failing to curb the sharp surge in prices of crucial goods, including LPG cylinders and fuel.

The demonstrators later submitted memoranda to the chief minister and the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister, urging immediate measures to alleviate the price hikes through DC’s office.

The protest witnessed the participation of prominent figures from the AJYCP, including district president and general secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia and Babu Dutta, respectively. Asimjyoti Saikia, the Central Committee publicity secretary, and Navajyoti Bora, an executive member, also joined the protest. Zakir Hussain, the Jorhat district adviser, stood in solidarity with the protestors as well.