Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa as he rings in 81st birthday

Mumbai, Oct 11: Scores of admirers waiting to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan had their wishes fulfilled as the iconic star emerged from his residence, Jalsa, to greet fans on his 81st birthday.

In the videos circulating on various social media platforms, Bachchan is seen coming out of his Juhu home around midnight to meet his well wishers.

The megastar, who was dressed in a pink and black tracksuit, waved at the fans and sometimes folded hands to express his gratitude for their love.

His family members, including granddaughters Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan, stood at the entrance of the residence.

Bachchan later posted a message for his fans on his official blog: “Your blessings my good fortune!”

Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, wished her grandfather in a post on Instagram Stories. She shared a photo with Bachchan, Aaradhya, brother Agastya and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

“Happy Birthday Nana,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, as well as Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama Section 84. (PTI)