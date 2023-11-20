APCC Holds Discussion With Karbi Organisations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 19: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) led by its president, Bhupen Kumar Borah held a meeting with nine social organisations in Karbi Anglong.

APCC president, Borah met the leaders of the Joint Action Committee of Autonomous State (JACAS), Karbi Farmers Association (KFA), Hills Tribal League (HTL), Karbi Anglong Indigenous Youth Association (KAIYA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), Karbi Students Youth Council (KSYC), KNYC, Karbi Students Association (KSA- Jemson) and KAYA.

The APCC leaders discussed the demands and issues of the organisations. Further, it also deliberated on the alleged dilution of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s power, the border problem and dissatisfaction over BJP’s policies.

Later, interacting with the media, Borah said that the meeting with the groups was with the intent to find a solution towards the early and permanent resolution to the political demands of the hill districts.

The APCC president stated that their national leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in the coming days.

Meanwhile, JACAS chairman, Khorsing Teron said that the BJP has no intention for fulfilling the demands of the people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. He blamed the BJP for the situations arising out of the border issue and hoped that the Congress would find a permanent solution to them in the future.