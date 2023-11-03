24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
Assam: Elephant Safari begins at Kaziranga National Park, tourists enjoy scenic beauty

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Kaziranga, Nov 3: The Kaziranga National Park has officially commenced the elephant safari in its Kohora and Bagori forest areas on Wednesday.

The inaugural event was led by the Director of the National Park, witnessed by locals and tourists during the symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The elephant safari aims to provide tourists with an opportunity to observe a diverse array of wild animals in their natural environment.

The park, which opened its gates for the current season on October 15, has already welcomed over 16,000 visitors. The safari, initiated with elephants from the Bagori forest range, is anticipated to evolve into a significant tourist attraction.

 

