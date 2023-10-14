29 C
Assam: Family of 6 fall ill after allegedly consuming poisonous mushroom in Udalguri

Udalguri, Oct 14: A family of six in Assam’s Udalguri district fell critically ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Dimakuchi area.

Initially, they were admitted to Dimakuchi Model Hospital, but due to the severity of their condition, they were later transferred to Udalguri Civil Hospital in four 108 ambulances for further treatment. Earlier in July, 17 people suffered from similar symptoms after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam’s Dhemaji, with 14 of them being from Simen Sapori and 3 from West Subahi.

District Surveillance Officer (IDSP) of Dhemaji, Dr. Jugen Das, who monitored the condition of the affected individuals, stated that they stabilised after treatment and were subsequently discharged from Dhemaji Hospital.

 

