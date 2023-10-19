Assam: Gauhati High Court rejects bail plea of accused in connection to the Bajali corruption case

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 19: The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail plea of the arrested accused in connection to the Bajali corruption case on October 19.

Former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, her husband Subhas Chander, and DSP Puskal Gogoi, Homeguard Deepjyoti Kalita, and informant Iswar Chand Baruah, according to information obtained, have had their bail applications refused.

Following bribery accusations, the CID apprehended seven people on September 1, including five Bajali Police officers and two drivers. The five detained police officials were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed were the drivers participating in the illegal activity.

Six of the suspects were remanded in judicial detention by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court a few days later. Sources said the suspects include Home Guard drivers Deepjoy Kalita and Nabir Ahmed, middlemen Sahidul Islam and Kishore Kumar Baruah, and former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her spouse Bobby Singh.