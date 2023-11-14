Assam: Jobs of 40,000 contractual teachers to be regularised soon, announces minister Ranoj Pegu

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Assam Government has resolved to regularise the employment of approximately 40,000 contractual teachers in government schools throughout the state.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that over 25,000 TET-qualified teachers and 9,500 other contractual teachers are currently employed in primary schools. An additional 4,500 teachers instruct students in grades 9 and 10.

All these teachers will now receive regular appointments. This decision follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Independence Day announcement about the government’s plan to regularise these teachers’ jobs.

The Education Department aims to complete this process by March of the following year. Pegu clarified that previous service length would not be considered in these appointments, and these teachers would be treated as fresh appointments.

Despite these teachers previously working on a contractual basis, they received the same pay scale as permanent teachers. Pegu noted that their salaries would decrease upon joining regular posts, as previous service periods would not be taken into account.