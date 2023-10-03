28 C
Assam likely to receive heavy rainfall till Oct 6, IMD issues Orange alert

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam from October 4 to 6.

This forecast was followed by an orange alert from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati for several districts in Assam. The alert warns of light to moderate rainfall in most places with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms or lightning.

Districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, and South Salmara-Mankachar will face heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 4 to 6, while Goalpara, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts will experience the same from October 5 to 6.

The heavy rainfall may result in poor visibility, water logging of roads and streets, traffic disruptions and flash floods. Additionally, the mature crops may be damaged due to the heavy rainfall and there is a risk of injury to people and cattle from lightning in open areas.

