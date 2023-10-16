27 C
Assam: Man creates ruckus inside market in Cachar, held with machete in hand

HT Digital,

Cachar, Oct 16: In a disturbing episode, an unidentified youth allegedly under the influence of intoxicants caused havoc in a market and attacked individuals with a sharp machete.

The incident, which occurred around 8 pm at Udharbond bazar in Assam’s Cachar district on October 15, resulted in injuries to several people, with three of them grievously hurt. The situation escalated into chaos as shoppers began to evacuate the market.

Subsequently, a group of youths managed to apprehend the offender and informed the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the youth. The injured individuals, including a few vegetable hawkers, were promptly transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.

The police are yet to determine the identity of the youth, and locals suspect that he may be dependent on drugs or suffering from mental illness.

 

