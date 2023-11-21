22 C
Assam: Minor girl attacked with acid in Barpeta, spurned lover behind attack suspected

Barpeta, Nov 21: A 17-year-old girl, identified as Nirufa Akhtar, is critically injured following an alleged acid attack by her self-proclaimed lover, Rafizul Islam, on Monday night in Gumir Pathar Village, Sarukhetri Assembly constituency, Barpeta district.

Family members claim that Islam, a resident of Chakir Bhitha Village, Sarukhetri constituency, has been harassing Akhtar for a year and previously attempted to kidnap her. The attack occurred as Akhtar was returning home from a book fair at Fazu Bazaar in Sarukhetri.

The harrowing incident occurred between 8 and 8:30 pm, as reported by local residents. Two unidentified youths on a motorcycle allegedly attacked a girl with acid. The victim’s cries for help alerted the villagers, who came to her aid.

She was rushed to Barpeta Medical College Hospital in a critical state. Given the severity of her condition, she was later referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. The victim’s family has filed an FIR at the Kayakusi police station regarding the incident.

