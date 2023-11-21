Assam: Prime accused in Guwahati double murder case Bondona Kalita appears before court

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: Bondona Kalita, the prime suspect in the infamous Guwahati double murder case, appeared before the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) on Tuesday. Kalita had been previously accused of the gruesome murder of her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati.

She was granted bail by the same court on November 10. The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court, after hearing case number 91/23, granted bail to Kalita on specific terms and conditions. The case is still pending trial. The court also granted bail to her accomplices, Dhanti Deka and Arup Deka.

Kalita has been ordered to report to the Noonmati Police Station twice a week and has been barred from leaving her district without court permission. The Assam police have contested the trial court’s order at the Supreme Court of India.

The family of the deceased Amarjyoti Dey (Kalita’s husband) has filed a petition for property ownership in the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M). Kalita is accused of orchestrating and executing the murder of her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, with the assistance of Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka in July 2023.