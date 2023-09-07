Assam Rifles celebrates Teachers’ Day in Chariduar

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 6: Assam Rifles, under HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), celebrated Teacher’s Day at Gyan Vikash Academy, Chariduar. The celebration aimed to honour and appreciate the hard work and contributions of teachers in shaping the future of students and society. It was a day to express gratitude and respect for their dedication to education and their positive impact on students’ lives.

The event began with a brief speech about the biography of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, followed by a motivational speech by the school principal. The event concluded with the distribution of sweets and beverages to the students by the troops. The celebration was attended by 211 students and 14 teachers who participated with zeal and enthusiasm, as mentioned in a press release.