Guwahati
Friday, January 12, 2024
Assam: Sec 144 imposed in Golaghat, Biswanath, community fishing prohibited

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Biswanath, Jan 12: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC) has been enforced in Kaliabor to ban community fishing activities during Bhogali Bihu at water bodies near Kaziranga National Park.

Similar restrictions have been implemented in the Biswanath and Golaghat districts of Assam. The Golaghat district magistrate, Dr P Uday Praveen, issued an order prohibiting unauthorised entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetland within Kaziranga National Park.

Any violation of this order will be penalised under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order was issued due to the increasing trend of people entering the Kaziranga National Park for community fishing during Magh Bihu, leading to disturbance and potential law and order issues.

The order also provides a provision for those who feel aggrieved by it to approach the district magistrate with a valid reason in writing to seek an exemption from, or to change or modify the order.

