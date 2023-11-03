Assam: Son kills father with brick and machete in Dibrugarh

HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, Nov 3: In a shocking incident, a man named Kartik Munda allegedly killed his father, Boga Munda, in a family dispute in Dibrugarh district, Assam.

The brutal attack took place in the Sesa Tiniali locality under the jurisdiction of the Lepetkata police station on Friday.

Reports suggest that a heated argument between father and son escalated, leading Kartik to attack Boga with a brick and a machete.

The local police arrived on scene promptly, discovering the deceased and transporting his body to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for a postmortem examination. The accused, Kartik Munda, is currently in police custody.