Assam: Son kills father with brick and machete in Dibrugarh

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, Nov 3: In a shocking incident, a man named Kartik Munda allegedly killed his father, Boga Munda, in a family dispute in Dibrugarh district, Assam.

The brutal attack took place in the Sesa Tiniali locality under the jurisdiction of the Lepetkata police station on Friday.

Reports suggest that a heated argument between father and son escalated, leading Kartik to attack Boga with a brick and a machete.

The local police arrived on scene promptly, discovering the deceased and transporting his body to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for a postmortem examination. The accused, Kartik Munda, is currently in police custody.

Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
