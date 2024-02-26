BJP forms committee to pick candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

HT Digital,

Assam, Feb 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently conducting its statewide campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. In light of this, a special committee has been established to identify potential candidates for the 12 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

The committee comprises 12 conveners and 12 co-conveners, with each pair being tasked to prepare a list of potential candidates for each constituency. The report is due for submission on Tuesday, February 27.

Each convener and co-convener has been instructed to consult with senior BJP officials about the selection of potential candidates. Following this, the report will be forwarded to Delhi. Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita are scheduled to depart for Delhi on February 28 carrying the report.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has notably refrained from appointing conveners and co-convenors for two constituencies, Kokrajhar under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Barpeta. It’s highly probable that Kokrajhar will be left for its ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

There’s also speculation that the Barpeta constituency will be offered to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), although there has been no official confirmation yet. Previously, the AGP leadership had announced plans to contest two Lok Sabha seats.

Despite rumours that the AGP would vie for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has appointed conveners and co-convenors for Sonitpur. It’s almost certain that the BJP will contest 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, leaving Kokrajhar to the UPPL and Barpeta to the AGP.