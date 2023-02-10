Delhi Excise Policy PMLA Case: ED Arrests Advertising Company Director

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (PTI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of an advertising company, who is alleged to have ran the AAP campaign during the 2022 Goa assembly polls, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said Thursday.

Rajesh Joshi, the director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, was placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He will be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody.

The links of the advertising company promoter with regard to alleged diversion of “kickbacks” for the Goa assembly polls in 2022 are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore “kickbacks” generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were “used” in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

It alleged that out of the “bribe” amount of of Rs 100 crore made by an entity called as the ‘South Group’ of liquor businessmen and politicians, Rs 30 crore “was handled by” an another accused Dinesh Arora “in connivance” with other accused Abhishek Boinpally, Joshi and a person identified by his first name, Sudhir.

Chariot Productions, the ED said, was an entity “engaged by the AAP for related advertising and other works for their Goa election campaign for 2022 assembly elections.”

“On following the money trail of part of this amount it has been found that Vijay Nair (AAP communication in-charge arrested in the case earlier) has engaged in making cash payments for campaign related work through Chariot Productions as well as through individuals.”

“So far, the money trail for cash transactions of Rs 70 lakh payment has been made, which is contiguous with the time of acquisition of these funds as found in the investigation,” the ED claimed in its second charge sheet filed in the case before a local court in Delhi last month.

The agency had also said in the charge sheet that the CDR of analysis of Dinesh Arora shows he was in touch with Joshi.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people, including Joshi.

Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, was arrested in the case on Tuesday by the ED.

The ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.