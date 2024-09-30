Dengue Cases Surge in Guwahati’s Densely Populated Areas

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: Guwahati is witnessing a worrying rise in dengue cases, particularly in its densely populated areas. As the mosquito-borne disease spreads, health authorities are on high alert, ramping up efforts to control the outbreak and raise public awareness about preventive measures.

- Advertisement -

Areas such as Ganeshguri, Beltola, and Maligaon have reported the highest number of cases, contributing significantly to the city’s dengue count. The Assam health department, along with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), has initiated extensive fogging drives and intensified cleanliness campaigns to eliminate potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. However, despite these efforts, the surge in cases remains a cause for concern.

Officials have urged citizens to take proactive steps, including maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and avoiding stagnant water. A senior health official stated, “We are doing everything in our capacity to contain the spread of dengue, but public participation is crucial in this fight.”

Hospitals across the city have also seen a spike in patients showing symptoms of dengue, such as high fever, severe headaches, and body aches. While many cases are being treated successfully, the situation calls for heightened vigilance.

With dengue continuing to pose a significant health threat, authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and take necessary preventive measures to curb the outbreak in Guwahati’s most affected areas.