‘Dunki’ is all funny and emotional: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Sept 28: Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” is completed and a “little like life itself”, says superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his two movies, “Jawan” and “Pathaan”.

During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X on Wednesday, the actor received few queries about the comedy drama film, which will mark his first collaboration with Hirani.

“#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself,” the 57-year-old actor said in response to a fan who asked about the film’s status.

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, ‘Dunki’ is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is currently set for release on December 22. One fan asked Shah Rukh will Dunki feature any action sequences, which were aplenty in Pathaan and Jawan. To this, the actor replied, ‘#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na.’ Another fan asked if the Christmas release date of Dunki has been locked and the actor said, ‘#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon.’ The session also witnessed a friendly banter between SRK and Hirani. ‘Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK,’ said the filmmaker, known for Munna Bhai movies, 3 Idiots and Sanju.

(PTI)