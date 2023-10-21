East Garo Hills DC distributes emergency responder kits to Aapda Mitra volunteers

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 20: On Thursday, East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal,

distributed Emergency Responder Kits to 100 trained Aapda Mitra volunteers from the district. The

event took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall in the DC’s office. This scheme and project were

sponsored by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), New Delhi.

These Aapda Mitra volunteers have received training in basic life support and the handling of

Emergency Responder Kits. They are the first responders and are well-prepared to handle various

emergency situations, especially those related to disasters.