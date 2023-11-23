Election Commission sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’ remark for PM Modi

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Election Commission issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The notice was issued following a complaint by the BJP about the Wayanad MP’s ‘panauti’ (bad omen) and ‘jebkatra’ (pick pocket) comments.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to submit a response by 6 pm on Saturday, explaining why he should not face action for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The comments were made during an election rally in Rajasthan, where Gandhi blamed Modi’s presence for India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup final match against Australia.

The ECI notice mentioned that comparing the Prime Minister to a pickpocket and using the word ‘panauti’ is inappropriate for a senior leader of a National Political Party. The Commission also stated that the term ‘panauti’ is under the prohibition of ‘corrupt practices’ in the MCC.

The poll body reminded of its previous advisory expressing concern over the declining level of political discourse during the campaigning period. The notice also referred to Supreme Court’s statements on MCC and freedom of speech. The BJP has criticised Gandhi’s remarks, calling them ‘shameful and disgraceful’ and demanding an apology.