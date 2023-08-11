Excise raid yields seizure and apprehension in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 10: A joint excise search, patrolling, and raid operation was conducted by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party on Wednesday evening in the areas of Segunbari, Tenga Pothar, and Margherita town under the jurisdiction of Margherita police station in Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

During the raid, the excise team successfully detected and acted on 2 cases. As a result, illicit distilled liquor amounting to 65 litres, fermented wash totaling 2200 litres, and 1 DA set were seized and subsequently destroyed.

Moreover, in connection with the operation, one individual was apprehended under Section 61(B) (a) of the AE Act 2000 (as amended).