Finance secy of AAJYS expelled for illegal collection

HT Correspondent

 

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 25: Phiju Bora, the finance secretary of the All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Sanmilan (AAJYS), has been expelled from his position due to his involvement in illegal collection activities carried out in the name of the organization. This decision was announced in a press release by Rajib Das and Anil Bora, the President and Secretary of the central committee of AAJYS.

According to the press release, the decision to expel Phiju Bora from his role was made during an executive meeting held on Monday. The expulsion comes in response to allegations that Phiju Bora had been collecting money in the name of the organization without the consent of the district committee and the central committee of AAJYS.

The press release also urges all concerned parties to refrain from engaging in any financial transactions on behalf of the organization in the future. Furthermore, it states that Phiju Bora has been expelled from the primary membership of AAJYS.

