GMC Polls: 208 In Fray, 4 Papers Rejected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: A total of 208 candidates are in fray in the forthcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election, 2022 to be held on April 22.

Out of 212 nomination papers, 208 were found valid while 4 were rejected.

The scrutiny of nominations was done on April 1 at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati under the supervision of Pallav Gopal Jha, district election officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District in presence of the Election Observers.

After thorough scrutiny by the assistant election officers and Executive Magistrates, 208 nominations were found valid. The candidates whose nomination papers were rejected are – Pinki Borpujari (AJP) of 41 no. ward, Kamakhya Pandey (RJD) of 44 no. ward, Madhumita Chakravarty Jana (Independent) of no. 4 ward and Dipak Prasad (INC) of no. 16 ward.

It may be mentioned that 50% wards are reserved for the women candidates in this GMC Election, 2022. There are 780 polling booths, where 7,97,807 voters will cast their votes. Among them, 3,97,128 are male, 4,00,654 are females and 26 are third gender voters.

Voting will take place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.