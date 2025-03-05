31.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Indian Army Restores Family Pension for Veer Mata Biwari Boro, Honoring Fallen Soldier’s Legacy

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
TAMULPUR: In a notable initiative, the Indian Army’s Tamulpur Brigade has successfully restored the overdue family pension of Veer Mata Smt. Biwari Boro, mother of late Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro of the 7 GUARDS regiment.

In spite of losing her son in service, Biwari Boro went through a trying three-year span without her justly earned pension, which was halted in 2021 owing to procedural reasons after her husband’s death.

Her situation was brought to the fore when she was discovered by a veterans’ outreach program of the Tamulpur Brigade, which moved quickly to fix the issue.

By constant liaison with the Regimental Centre and the bank concerned, the necessary documentation was corrected, leading to the successful resumption of her pension.

After almost a year of relentless follow-up, Rs 17 lakh of arrears was deposited in her account, and her normal monthly pension was reinstated.

Grateful, Boro thanked the armed forces for the immense help provided by them, testifying to the abiding sense of respect between the military and the families of its martyred heroes.

With Tamulpur set to host the Mega Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally on March 9, 2025, this feat is a stern reminder that although soldiers might give their lives, their families would never be forgotten.

