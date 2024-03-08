India’s best top creators presented with first-ever National Creators Award in 20 categories. Check the list

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, presented the inaugural National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The awards were distributed across 20 diverse categories such as best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, the best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, and several others.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, this initiative is an endeavour to acknowledge excellence and influence in different domains including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. Notable awardees at the event included motivational speaker Jaya Kishori, American YouTuber Drew Hicks, among others.

Few of the winners of the national creators award are as follows:

Jaya Kishori was presented the Best Creator for Social Change Award

Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen) was presented the Best Creator in Food Category Award

Drew Hicks was presented the Best International Creator Award

Kamiya Jani was presented the Favourite Travel Creator Award

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) was presented the Disruptor of the Year Award

RJ Raunac (Bauaa) was presented the Most Creative Creator-Male Award

Shraddha Jain was presented the Most Creative Creator (Female) Award

Aridaman was presented the Best Micro Creator Award

Nishchay was presented the Best Creator in Gaming Category Award

Ankit Baiyanpuria was presented the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award

Naman Deshmukh was presented the Best Creator in Education Category Award

Jahnvi Singh was presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award

Malhar Kalambe presented the Swachhta Ambassador Award

Gaurav Chaudhary presented the Best Creator in Tech Category Award

Maithili Thakur was presented the Cultural Ambassador of The Year Award

Pankhti Pandey was presented the Favourite Green Champion Award

Keerthika Govindasamy was presented the Best Storyteller Award

Aman Gupta was presented the Celebrity Creator Award