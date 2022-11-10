IndiGoReach To Develop Socio-Economic Empowerment Of Women In NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: IndiGo’s CSR arm, IndiGoReach in partnership with Grameen Sahara has been working towards the development of a socio-economic ecosystem to support 1670 tribal women across 24 villages in Assam and Meghalaya. The program empowered women, and farmers, to better promote spices, mainly turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and king chilli, to substantially increase their annual income. These women hail from the villages in the Assam-Meghalaya border areas in Kamrup and Ri Bhoi districts.

Speaking about the initiatives of the CSR program, Sukhjit Pasricha, chief human resource officer, at IndiGo, said, “Women Empowerment is one of the 4 pillars of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions at IndiGo. We have been working in the domain of women empowerment for the last 4-5 years across the country. Our focus has been to help women increase their income and correspondingly bring about positive changes in their lives. We found the right partner in Grameen Sahara and together we have been able to meaningfully impact the lives of 1670 families with a 90% increase in their income.

We have helped set up two Farmers’ Producers Organisations which will ensure the sustainability of the initiative and leverage support from wider stakeholders during and after the project. We believe in positively impacting the communities to bring about holistic growth across various segments of the society, spurring the socio-economic growth of our country.”

Notably, they informed that north-east India is very important for IndiGo, and its first commercial aircraft was operated on August 4, 2006, between Delhi to Guwahati and Imphal. The fact that IndiGo has been passionately involved with the region through their business or their CSR programs, has contributed to bringing some of the best corporate governance practices and learnings from across the country to the region.